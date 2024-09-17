WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,344 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHLF. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,138,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA XHLF opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.