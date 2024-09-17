WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 4,566,356 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99,293 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSE:CATX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CATX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

