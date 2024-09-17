WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.