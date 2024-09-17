WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $252.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.58 and a 200-day moving average of $239.08. The company has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

