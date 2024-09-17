WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $17.58 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.9% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $17,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 516,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,454,000. Rollins Financial raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

