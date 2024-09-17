WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.89% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 248,800.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.