Wanchain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.13 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $32.07 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00039900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,245,992 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

