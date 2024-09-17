Walker Crips Group plc (WCW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.25 on October 4th

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Walker Crips Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Walker Crips Group stock opened at GBX 18.68 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,868.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Walker Crips Group has a 1 year low of GBX 17.38 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 27 ($0.36). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.60.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

