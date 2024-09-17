Walker Crips Group plc (WCW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.25 on October 4th

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Walker Crips Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Walker Crips Group stock opened at GBX 18.68 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,868.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Walker Crips Group has a 1 year low of GBX 17.38 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 27 ($0.36). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.60.
About Walker Crips Group
