VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Update

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 58,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

NASDAQ VYNE opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.40. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,849.18% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

