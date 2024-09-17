Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $71.80 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $71.80 million and $3.07 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00004191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,010.57 or 1.00069401 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013467 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,772,837.36861821 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.48821638 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $2,695,288.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.