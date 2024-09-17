Virtu Financial LLC Sells 4,007 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $276.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $199.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

