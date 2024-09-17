Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 754.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL stock opened at $234.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $140.16 and a one year high of $251.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,341,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,282 shares in the company, valued at $23,341,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,555 shares of company stock valued at $18,302,871 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

