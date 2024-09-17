Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Free Report) by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,528 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 7.50% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 131.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,383,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

