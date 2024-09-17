Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 13,171 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.5 %

AMETEK stock opened at $168.34 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.32 and a 200-day moving average of $171.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

