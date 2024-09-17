Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,000. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $166.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

