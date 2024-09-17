Virtu Financial LLC Invests $8.01 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 95,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,204,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,644,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

