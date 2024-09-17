Virtu Financial LLC Has $4.57 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 184.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Eaton by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETN opened at $306.55 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.