Virtu Financial LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 68.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in DraftKings by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,220,537 shares of company stock valued at $44,784,070 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.