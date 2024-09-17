Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 23,012 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 39,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,766,000 after buying an additional 109,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,145,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Stock Up 5.2 %

Crocs stock opened at $135.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.