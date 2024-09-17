Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478,752 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077,058 shares during the quarter. Southwestern Energy comprises 1.2% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Southwestern Energy worth $16,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,926,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,562 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after buying an additional 4,968,002 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,007,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,598,000 after buying an additional 143,007 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013,898 shares during the period. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $76,543,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

