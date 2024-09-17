Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 51,711 Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,711 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 61.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,720,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after acquiring an additional 657,492 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA YANG opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

