VICI Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 32,876 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,593% compared to the average daily volume of 1,221 call options.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

VICI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $33.88. 2,009,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,671. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after buying an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in VICI Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,804,000 after buying an additional 4,728,903 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in VICI Properties by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,978,000 after buying an additional 3,001,793 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after buying an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,632,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,073,000 after buying an additional 201,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Read Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.