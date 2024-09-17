VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,697.0 days.
VAT Group Stock Performance
Shares of VTTGF stock opened at $465.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $502.10 and a 200-day moving average of $509.36. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $356.30 and a 12-month high of $572.43.
VAT Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VAT Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.