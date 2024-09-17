VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,697.0 days.

Shares of VTTGF stock opened at $465.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $502.10 and a 200-day moving average of $509.36. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $356.30 and a 12-month high of $572.43.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

