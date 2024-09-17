Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Down 20.6% in August

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,900 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 886,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,637,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $50.28. 2,521,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,817. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1011 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,770,000 after buying an additional 7,265,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,468.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,572,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,071 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,943,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,151 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

