Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Down 20.6% in August

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,900 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 886,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,637,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $50.28. 2,521,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,817. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1011 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
