Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $519.60

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $519.60 and last traded at $519.60, with a volume of 51253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $517.35.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $470.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $505.51 and a 200 day moving average of $490.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

