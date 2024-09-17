Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) Shares Acquired by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management owned 0.64% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTES opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

