Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

