Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Decreased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 28,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $196.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.97. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.69.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

