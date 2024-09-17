VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Up 18.0% in August

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

PPH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.59. The stock had a trading volume of 52,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,537. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $657.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,088,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,701,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 73,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,904,000.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

