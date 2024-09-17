VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Up 18.0% in August

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
PPH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.59. The stock had a trading volume of 52,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,537. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $657.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
