VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at $158,758,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,542,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after acquiring an additional 588,300 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 970,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 53,561 shares during the period.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

