Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.5 %
BTF traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. 51,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,999. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.