Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

BTF traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. 51,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,999. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

