USDD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, USDD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a market capitalization of $729.99 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
USDD Profile
USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 733,195,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,195,446 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.
Buying and Selling USDD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars.
