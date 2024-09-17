USDB (USDB) Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges

USDB (USDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. One USDB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDB has traded down 1% against the dollar. USDB has a market capitalization of $258.35 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000076 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 260,247,211 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 260,232,111.74705908. The last known price of USDB is 0.99850569 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $6,825,517.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

