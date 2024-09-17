Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 142 ($1.88) price target on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Urban Logistics REIT stock opened at GBX 126.20 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. The company has a market capitalization of £481.08 million, a P/E ratio of -902.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.92. Urban Logistics REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 98.10 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 131 ($1.73).

In other Urban Logistics REIT news, insider Bruce Anderson acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £27,370 ($36,155.88). 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

