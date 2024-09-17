United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $675.15.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE URI opened at $741.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $789.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $712.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $684.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

