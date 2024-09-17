United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Insider Sells $1,261,930.78 in Stock

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,411.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PRKS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,847. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $60.36.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRKS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

