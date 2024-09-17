United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 55,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 51,245 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,986,000. Finally, Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

