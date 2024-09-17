Unite Group PLC (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Unite Group Stock Performance

LON UTG opened at GBX 984 ($13.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,613.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 842 ($11.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,069 ($14.12). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 949.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 934.67.

Get Unite Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joe Lister bought 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £24,993 ($33,015.85). 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,052 ($13.90) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.53) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unite Group

Unite Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.