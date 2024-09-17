Unite Group PLC (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Unite Group Stock Performance
LON UTG opened at GBX 984 ($13.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,613.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 842 ($11.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,069 ($14.12). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 949.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 934.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Joe Lister bought 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £24,993 ($33,015.85). 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unite Group
Unite Group Company Profile
Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unite Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Rate Cuts or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Outperform
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why Zillow Group Could Soar with the Upcoming Interest Rate Cuts
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.