Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 5% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and $73.63 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.37 or 0.00011051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00107849 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000109 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,210,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.4568942 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1095 active market(s) with $69,287,647.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

