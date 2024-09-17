UMA Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. UMA has a total market cap of $180.30 million and $14.84 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00003625 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,952,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,580,183 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

