Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

UGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Ultrapar Participações from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UGP opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 36.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

