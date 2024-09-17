U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Update

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW remained flat at $2.58 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,872. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

