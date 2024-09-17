U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Bcwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 118,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 119,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.4% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 17,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.18.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

