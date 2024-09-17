U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.