U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,190,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $325,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

