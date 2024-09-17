Trust Wallet Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $83.71 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $311.29 million and approximately $83.71 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002076 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.