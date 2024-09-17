trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna cut their target price on trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $125.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.62. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.25 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 41.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in trivago by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 67,053 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

