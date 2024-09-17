Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 2,939 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock worth $788,678,803. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

