Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.73.

CME Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $218.53 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

