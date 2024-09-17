Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 174,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $518,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

